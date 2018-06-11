Expand / Collapse search
A man watches a TV screen showing file footage of U.S. President Donald Trump, right, and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un during a news program at the Seoul Railway Station in Seoul, South Korea, Monday, June 11, 2018. Final preparations are underway in Singapore for Tuesday's historic summit between President Trump and North Korean leader Kim, including a plan for the leaders to kick things off by meeting with only their translators present, a U.S. official said. The signs read: " Summit between the United States and North Korea." (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon)

President Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un are expected to meet one-on-one during the summit.  (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon)

US, North Korean leaders to Singapore summit: Meet the key players

By Kaitlyn Schallhorn | Fox News
A look back at the key moments leading up to the historic meeting between President Trump and Kim Jong Un. Video

North Korea summit: How we got here

A look back at the key moments leading up to the historic meeting between President Trump and Kim Jong Un.

President Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un are set to meet Tuesday for a historic summit in Singapore, the first of its kind between the current leaders of either nation.

The meeting between Trump and Kim is scheduled for 9 a.m. local time on Tuesday -- or 9 p.m. ET Monday. Both leaders are already in Singapore and are expected to meet first one-on-one, with the exception of translators, the White House has said. A bilateral meeting is scheduled for later, which will include, among others, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, chief of staff John Kelly and National Security Adviser John Bolton.

North Korea has faced crippling diplomatic and economic sanctions as it has advanced development of its nuclear and ballistic missile programs.

Read on for a look at some of the key players of the summit.

Donald Trump

FILE - In this Sunday, June 10, 2018, file photo, U.S. President Donald Trump arrives at Paya Lebar Air Base for a summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)

U.S. President Donald Trump arrives at Paya Lebar Air Base in Singapore for a summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.  (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

President Trump landed Sunday evening in Singapore for the “mission of peace” meeting with the North Korean leader.

“Great to be in Singapore, excitement in the air,” Trump said in a tweet.

Kim Jong Un

In this Sunday, June 10, 2018, photo, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un meets with Singapore's Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong at the Istana or presidential palace in Singapore. After a sudden and welcome turn to diplomacy following last year's threats, insults and fears of war, Donald Trump and Kim Jong Un are ready to shake hands, sit down face-to-face and ... do what exactly? Whatever the results, it will be one of the more unusual summits in recent history as a flamboyant, often erratic U.S. president gets a close-up look at a hereditary socialist despot. (AP Photo/Wong Maye-E)

Upon arriving in Singapore, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un met with Singapore's prime minister.  (AP Photo/Wong Maye-E)

Kim Jong Un, the supreme leader of North Korea, rose to power after his father, Kim Jong Il, died in 2011. Kim arrived in Singapore hours ahead of Trump, bringing with him his intense security detail.

Lee Hsien Loong

In this photo released by the Ministry of Communications and Information of Singapore, U.S. President Donald Trump, right, and Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong, left, shake hands in Singapore, ahead of a summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, Monday, June 11, 2018. (Ministry of Communications and Information Singapore via AP)

U.S. President Donald Trump, right, and Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong, left, shake hands in Singapore, ahead of a summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.  (Ministry of Communications and Information Singapore via AP)

Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong met Trump on the tarmac when the U.S. president arrived Sunday and later had a working lunch with the president. He has also met with Kim.

Mike Pompeo

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo speaks during a press briefing Monday, June 11, 2018 in Singapore one day before President Donald Trump will meet with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has said the U.S. is prepared to provide North Korea with “sufficient certainty” that denuclearization is “not something that ends badly for them.”  (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo briefed reporters in Singapore ahead of Trump’s summit, saying the U.S. is prepared to show North Korea that denuclearization is “the opposite” of a threat to the Asian nation. He said the U.S. is prepared to provide North Korea with “sufficient certainty” that denuclearization is “not something that ends badly for them.”

Vivian Balakrishnan

Singapore Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan, left, has reportedly said Singapore is spending about $20 million to host the summit, including covering the hotel costs for Kim Jong Un and the delegation.  (Vivian Balakrishnan/Facebook)

Singapore Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan visited both the U.S. and North Korea ahead of the summit in preparation, according to The Associated Press. He said he traveled to North Korea “to make sure that everything was spick and span and in place, no last minute spoilers or difficulties.”

Balakrishnan has reportedly said Singapore is spending about $20 million to host the summit, including covering the hotel costs for Kim and his group.

Kim Yong Chol

North Korea's chief delegate Lieutenant General Kim Yong-chol leaves after military talks with South Korea on the south side of the border village of Panmunjom July 26, 2007. Military talks between the two Koreas to ease tensions on the Cold War's last frontier broke down in acrimony on Thursday over a nautical border set more than a half century ago. REUTERS/Ahn Young-joon/Pool (SOUTH KOREA) - GM1DVUCMONAA

Kim Yong Chol is the most senior North Korean official to have visited the U.S. in nearly 20 years.  (Reuters)

Kim Yong Chol was the most senior North Korean official to have visited the U.S. in nearly 20 years when he arrived in New York City at the end of May to meet with Secretary of State Mike Pompeo. From there, he traveled to Washington, D.C., to hand-deliver a letter from Kim Jong Un to Trump. He is among the small North Korean contingent to visit Singapore for the summit.

Moon Jae-in

FILE - In this April 27, 2018, file photo, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, left, poses with South Korean President Moon Jae-in for a photo inside the Peace House at the border village of Panmunjom in Demilitarized Zone, South Korea. The leaders announce aspirational goals of a nuclear-free peninsula and permanent peace. (Korea Summit Press Pool via AP. Pool, File)

South Korean President Moon Jae-in, right, met with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un ahead of Kim's summit with President Trump. Moon reportedly told Trump that South Koreans are praying for a "miraculous result" from the Singapore summit.  (Korea Summit Press Pool via AP)

South Korean President Moon Jae-in spoke with Trump ahead of the summit, according to the presidential office. It said Trump filled Moon in on the details of the pre-summit negotiations between Washington and Pyongyang during the 40-minute phone call. Moon reportedly told Trump that South Koreans would be praying for a “miraculous result.”

Sarah Sanders

State Department spokeswoman Heather Nauert, left, and White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders, right, smile as Secretary of State Mike Pompeo speaks at a news conference on North Korea in the briefing room at the White House, Thursday, June 7, 2018, in Washington. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

White House press secretary Sarah Sanders, right, is in Singapore with the U.S. delegation.  (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

White House press secretary Sarah Sanders is in Singapore with the U.S. delegation as well and will sit in on a working lunch, the White House said.

Sung Kim

In this photo released by the U.S. State Department, U.S. Ambassador Sung Kim talks with members of the North Korean delegation during a working group meeting Monday, June 11, 2018 in Singapore one day before President Donald Trump will meet North Korean leader Kim Jong Un. (U.S. State Department via AP)

U.S. Ambassador Sung Kim talks with members of the North Korean delegation during a working group meeting in Singapore ahead of President Trump's meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.  (U.S. State Department via AP)

U.S. Ambassador to the Philippines Sung Kim has taken the lead on policy negotiations with North Korea and held a working meeting with the North Korean delegation, Sarah Sanders said.

He is expected to join other meetings during the summit, according to the White House.  

John Kelly

President Donald Trump's chief of staff John Kelly attends a briefing on this year's hurricane season at the Federal Emergency Management Agency Headquarters, Wednesday, June 6, 2018, in Washington. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

White House chief of staff John Kelly is in Singapore with the U.S. delegation.  (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

White House chief of staff John Kelly is in Singapore and will be among those representing the U.S. at a bilateral meeting.

John Bolton

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, left, and national security adviser John Bolton, right, talk before the start of a news conference with President Donald Trump and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington, Thursday, June 7, 2018. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

National Security Adviser John Bolton, right, is in Singapore with the U.S. delegation.  (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

National Security Adviser John Bolton is in Singapore and expected to attend bilateral meetings.

Bolton, who is more hawkish, has been far less visible in the planning of the summit after he made a comment about favoring the “Libya model” for denuclearization, which enraged the North Koreans. Libya gave up its nuclear program at an early stage only to see its longtime dictator eventually overthrown and violently killed.

Matt Pottinger

Matt Pottinger (C), Special Assistant to U.S. President Donald Trump and National Security Council (NSC) Senior Director for East Asia, and Kim Yong Jae (R), North KoreaÃs minister of external economic relations, arrive for the opening ceremony of the Belt and Road Forum at the China National Convention Center (CNCC) in Beijing, Sunday, May 14, 2017. AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein/Pool - RC142C784F00

Matt Pottinger, the National Security Council's senior director for Asia, center, is in Singapore.  (Reuters/Mark Schiefelbein)

National Security Council senior director for Asia Matt Pottinger is among the U.S. delegation to Singapore.

Michael McKinley

Ambassador Michael McKinley, a career diplomat Mike Pompeo recently tapped to be his senior adviser, joined the secretary of state on the trip, according to The Associated Press.

