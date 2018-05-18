Texas school shooting sparks reaction from Trump, other lawmakers: 'This has to stop'

Reactions from Capitol Hill are pouring in after reports that at least eight people were killed in a shooting at a Texas high school early Friday — with President Trump adding "early reports not looking good."

A suspected shooter was taken into custody after allegedly opening fire inside a first-period art class at Santa Fe High School, located about 30 miles southeast of Houston, KRIV-TV reports.

Trump addressed the school shooting shortly after news broke that there were multiple casualties.

“God bless all!” the president tweeted.

Texas Sen. Ted Cruz expressed his prayers to the students, faculty and first responders.

Sen. John Cornyn, who represents Texas, said he’s been in contact with the Galveston County Sheriff’s Department and has been receiving updates.

“My thoughts are with the community of Santa Fe,” Rep. Beto O’Rourke, D-Texas, said in a tweet. “All Texans are thinking of the students, teachers and administrators within the Santa Fe ISD, and the law enforcement officers who are quickly responding.”

The Texas attorney general’s office said it “stands ready to assist in any way necessary.”

“Please pray for the victims’ families, as well as the teachers, administrators, and law enforcement officers working on the scene now,” the office said.

“Our hearts are with Santa Fe High School this morning,” Rep. Ted Poe, R-Texas, added. “Thank you to our emergency responders who are answering the call.”

Democrat Sen. Tim Kaine noted the number of school shootings that have occurred this year and this week alone.

“How many times must our hearts break hearing news like this -- this time in Texas at [Santa Fe High School]? This has to stop,” the Virginia senator said in a tweet.

Sen. Mark Warner, D-Va., also said, “This has to stop.”

“We shouldn’t accept a reality where phrases like ‘another school shooting’ are just part of daily life,” he continued. “My heart is with the people of Santa Fe, because these kids and their families are going through hell.”

Sen. Richard Blumenthal, D-Conn., said “Congress is complicit.”

“More tragic bloodshed & heartbreak caused by cruel gun violence,” he added.

Rep. Randy Weber, R-Texas, said he was “praying for Santa Fe.”

“This just has to stop. They are kids,” Sen. Brian Schatz, D-Hawaii said.

Fox News' Kathleen Joyce contributed to this report.