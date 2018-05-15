Trump administration hits Iran's central bank with terror sanctions

The Trump administration designated the head of Iran’s central bank a terrorist Tuesday, slapping on sanctions intended to further isolate Iran from the global financial system.

The Treasury Department named Valiollah Seif a “specially designated global terrorist” who is being accused of helping transfer millions of dollars to Hezbollah, the Iran-backed militant group. Seif is the governor of the Iranian central bank.

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said Seif “covertly funneled” money from Iran’s Revolutionary Guards through al-Bliad Islamic Bank in Iraq to help Hezbollah. The Iraqi bank and its chairman also are being punished with sanctions.

"It is appalling, but not surprising, that Iran’s senior-most banking official would conspire with the IRGC-QF to facilitate funding of terror groups like Hezbollah, and it undermines any credibility he could claim in protecting the integrity of the institution as a central bank governor,” Mnuchin said in a statement Tuesday. “The United States will not permit Iran’s increasingly brazen abuse of the international financial system. The global community must remain vigilant against Iran’s deceptive efforts to provide financial support to its terrorist proxies.”

The U.S. also said it is imposing so-called secondary sanctions on Seif, meaning anyone who does business with him could be cut off from the U.S. financial system.

President Trump last week pulled out of the Obama-era Iran nuclear agreement.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.