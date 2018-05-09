Trump says GOP primary winners will defeat 'Socialist,' Pelosi party in November

President Trump touted the latest batch of GOP primary winners Wednesday morning, confidently predicting they'd have little trouble beating “Socialist” and other Democratic candidates come November.

The president’s tweet comes after four states held primary elections on Tuesday—Ohio, North Carolina, Indiana and West Virginia. The voters chose nominees for major Senate races in all but North Carolina.

“The Republican Party had a great night. Tremendous voter energy and excitement, and all candidates are those who have a great chance of winning in November. The Economy is sooo strong, and with Nancy Pelosi wanting to end the big Tax Cuts and Raise Taxes, why wouldn’t we win?” Trump tweeted early Wednesday.

Minutes later, Trump congratulated Ohio’s Republican Attorney General Mike DeWine on his gubernatorial primary victory against Ohio’s Lt. Gov. Mary Taylor.

“Congratulations to Mike Dewine on his big win in the Great State of Ohio. He will be a great Governor with a heavy focus on HealthCare and Jobs. His Socialist opponent in November should not do well, a big failure in last job!” Trump tweeted.

VOTERS IN BOTH PARTIES SNUB FRINGE CANDIDATES AS THEY LOOK TOWARD NOVEMBER

DeWine’s general election opponent is former Democratic state Attorney General Richard Cordray. The two will face off in November to replace GOP Gov. John Kasich, whose term expires this year.

Trump secured a significant win Tuesday night in the Senate primaries, when West Virginia’s Republican attorney general, Patrick Morrisey, defeated former coal executive Don Blankenship and U.S. Rep. Evan Jenkins in the race.

Early Monday, Trump urged voters to offer their support to Jenkins or Morrisey—not fringe, anti-establishment candidate Blankenship.

“To the great people of West Virginia, we have, together, a really great chance to keep making a big difference. Problem is, Don Blankenship, currently running for Senate, can’t win the General Election in your State…No way! Remember Alabama. Vote Rep. Jenkins or A.G. Morrisey!” Trump tweeted just one day before voters cast their ballots.

Blankenship had attacked Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., throughout his campaign, calling him “Cocaine Mitch.” But following his defeat, McConnell’s Senate campaign tweeted a smiling photo of the GOP leader with a caption that read: “Thanks for playing, Don.”

Morrisey will now go up against Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin, whom Republicans are hoping to oust in November. In Ohio, Rep. Jim Renacci, who has been endorsed by Trump, also defeated businessman Mike Gibbons and will face Democratic Sen. Sherrod Brown in November. In Indiana, businessman Mike Braun will face Democratic Sen. Joe Donnelly.

Also Wednesday morning, Trump took aim at the “corrupt” “Fake News” media, suggesting taking away journalists’ media credentials.

“The Fake News is working overtime. Just reported that, despite the tremendous success we are having with the economy & all things else, 91% of the Network News about me is negative (Fake). Why do we work so hard in working with the media when it is corrupt? Take away credentials?” Trump tweeted.