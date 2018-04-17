New Mexico's largest city curbs federal immigration agents' powers to deport illegals

The city of Albuquerque passed measures on Monday that curb federal officials’ authority to deport illegal immigrants.

Albuquerque’s council, controlled by Democrats, voted 6-3 in support of a measure preventing federal immigration officials from entering the city-operated areas without a warrant, Reuters reported.

The move came just a week after a federal judge blocked a Trump administration effort to withhold funds from sanctuary cities.

The council also prohibited city workers, including police officers, from collecting information on residents’ immigration status and banned the city from spending on federal immigration law enforcement, the outlet reported.

The council meeting brought a number of speakers from the public, with some supporting the council’s intention to enact measures protecting illegal immigrants, while others said the initiatives will put people in danger.

“This is not an issue of racism,” one city resident told councilors, according to The Albuquerque Journal. “Every one of you took an oath when you took office to protect the laws and the Constitution. This is not a matter of being cool. This is a matter of doing what’s right.”

Officials said the initiatives were designed to make New Mexico’s largest city “immigrant friendly,” as nearly half of the population in the state is Hispanic or Latino – the highest level in any U.S. state – according to the U.S. Census.

New Mexico is also reportedly among the states with the largest population of illegal immigrants.

The council approved a resolution claiming that Albuquerque is a “safe place for immigrants from all countries, as well as for war refugees, people of color, Muslims, Jews, LGBTQ people and people with disabilities.”

President Donald Trump has repeatedly pushed to crackdown on states that have enacted measures aimed to protect illegal immigrants and curb the federal government’s powers to enforce immigration laws.