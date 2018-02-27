Pence predicts end to legal abortion 'in our time'

Vice President Mike Pence said Tuesday he believes abortion in the U.S. will become illegal "in our time."

"I truly do believe if all of us do all that we can, that we will once again, in our time, restore the sanctity of life to the center of American law," Pence said that at a lunch with anti-abortion group Susan B. Anthony List in Nashville. "But we have to do the work."

"I just know in my heart of hearts that this will be the generation that restores life in America," he said.

Pence is a longtime foe of abortion who led attempts to cut federal funding from Planned Parenthood while serving in the House. He called President Trump the "most pro-life president in American history" and touted the anti-abortion actions by the Trump administration during his speech, including his appointment of conservative justices.