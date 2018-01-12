Robert Mueller seeks May trial date for Paul Manafort, Robert Gates

Special counsel Robert Mueller, who is overseeing the probe into Russian meddling in the 2016 election, is requesting a May trial date for former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort and his business associate Rick Gates.

In court documents filed Friday, Mueller and his team of prosecutors said they plan to ask the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia to set a May 14 trial date for Manafort and Gates. The lawyers will ask the court to set the trial date at a status conference scheduled for Jan. 16.

Mueller’s team said they have produced in discovery more than 590,000 “items” as part of the case involving Manafort and Gates, including financial records, records from vendors that were identified in the indictment against the pair, emails, and corporate records.

The lawyers also said they have produced 2,200 documents that the federal government deemed are “hot” documents.