Trump doubts he'll need to testify to Robert Mueller's team

President Trump said Wednesday he doesn't think he'll ever need to testify to special counsel Robert Mueller, because his team has found no evidence of collusion, and won't.

"We'll see what happens," Trump said at a White House press conference. "But when they have no collusion, and nobody's found any collusion at any level, it seems unlikely that you'd even have an interview."

Mueller's team is reportedly negotiating with Trump on how Trump might be interviewed for his investigation into Russia's efforts to influence the 2016 election, and possible coordination with Trump's campaign.

But when asked if he would testify directly, Trump stressed several times that no collusion has been found, although he did indicate he might somehow "speak" to attorneys.