Tom Steyer not running in 2018, will funnel $30M into races to boost Democrats

Billionaire climate activist Tom Steyer will not run for office in 2018, but plans to funnel $30 million into congressional races as he attempts to flip Republican seats in Congress to the Democrats.

Steyer’s name had been floated as a Senate or gubernatorial candidate in California in 2018. But the Democratic megadonor has other plans, announcing Monday in Washington, D.C., that he will be targeting 24 Republican-held districts and swing seats Democrats are defending in 10 states.

Steyer burst onto the political scene in 2014 when he launched NextGen Climate to make climate change a wedge issue in Senate races. He again contributed to races and get-out-the-vote efforts in 2016 and 2017 elections.

“I’ve spent months wondering how I can make the biggest differential impact,” Steyer said. “I believe that the most important task for me, the task which I feel called to do, is organizing and mobilizing America’s voters.