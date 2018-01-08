Army says it 'inadvertently' 'liked' Mindy Kaling's tweet mocking Trump

The official Twitter account of the U.S. Army on Sunday ‘liked’ a tweet by “The Office” star Mindy Kaling that poked fun at President Trump.

The Army released a statement claiming the “like” was an accident and fixed its mistake.

"An operator of the Army’s official Twitter account inadvertently ‘liked’ a tweet whose content would not be endorsed by the Department of the Army," an Army spokesperson told The Hill. "As soon as it was brought to our attention, it was immediately corrected."

The actress’ tweet showed a photo of her character, Kelly Kapoor, with the words: "You guys, I'm like really smart now, you don't even know."

Kaling’s mocking tweet came in response to Trump’s own tweets defending his ability and mental fitness to hold office a day earlier.

Twitter accidents have happened before, with the National Park Service retweeting posts relating to the attendance at Trump’s inauguration last year, leading to an investigation to determine whether the account had been hacked.