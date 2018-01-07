UK Prime Minister Theresa May defends Trump's mental fitness

UK Prime Minister Theresa May shot down concerns about President Trump’s mental fitness on Sunday, saying he acts in the best interests of his country.

May was forced to comment on Trump’s mental state following the release of Michal Wolff’s explosive book claiming some Trump advisers openly questioned the president’s mental capacity for the job.

Speaking with the BBC, the prime minister shot down any accusations against Trump, saying “no” to question if concerns about Trump’s mental fitness were serious.

“When I deal with President Trump what I see is somebody who is committed to ensuring that he is taking decisions in the best interests of the United States,” she added.

May also reiterated that Trump will be coming to Britain for a visit, but come up short of providing exact date and details.

There have been questions whether Trump will visit the country as a full state visit, which would include meeting the Queen, or if he will opt out for a lower-key working trip amid probable mass protests.

Trump has previously come under fire from British lawmakers after they deemed some of his statements might have violated the country’s hate speech laws – prompting country’s members of the Parliament to debate whether he should be granted a full state visit.

In November, May criticized Trump after he retweeted inflammatory videos from a British fringe far-right political group, saying it was “wrong” to have done so.

The president, tweeted in response: “Don’t focus on me, focus on the destructive Radical Islamic Terrorism that is taking place within the United Kingdom. We are doing just fine!”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.