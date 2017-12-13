In YouTube video, Roy Moore bucks calls to concede in Alabama Senate race

Republican Roy Moore is still not conceding defeat in Alabama’s special election for a U.S. Senate seat -- 24 hours after Democrat Doug Jones claimed victory.

In a video posted to YouTube on Wednesday evening, Moore says his campaign is still waiting for the election results to be certified by the Alabama secretary of state.

Moore notes in the video that military and provisional ballots remained to be counted.

Election results showed that Jones defeated Moore by 49.9 percent to 48.4 percent.

In most of the remainder of the nearly five-minute-long video, Moore thanks supporters and then lists numerous ills that he believes are plaguing the country.

“Abor​t​ion, sodomy, and materialism have taken the place of life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness,” he says.

“Even our political process,” he later notes, “has been affected with baseless and false allegations which have become more relevant than the issues which ​a​ffect our country.”

He later laments that the Alabama race was “tainted by over $50 million from outside groups who want to retain power and ​their ​corrupt ideology.

“No longer is ​this about ​​Republican or Democrat​ic​ control,” he adds. “​It has truly been said that there is not a dime's worth of difference between them. It is about a Washington establishment which will not listen to the cries of its citizenry​.”