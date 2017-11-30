Senate Ethics Committee opens 'preliminary inquiry' into Al Franken allegations
The Senate Ethics Committee said Thursday that it had opened a 'preliminary inquiry' into groping allegations against Sen. Al Franken, D-Minn.
