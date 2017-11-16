Chuck Schumer on Al Franken: 'Sexual harassment is never acceptable'

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., said Thursday that the Senate Ethics Committee should investigate allegations that Sen. Al Franken, D-Minn., sexually assaulted a radio broadcaster and model in 2006.

"Sexual harassment is never acceptable and must not be tolerated," Schumer said in a statement.

“I hope and expect that the Ethics Committee will fully investigate this troubling incident, as they should with any credible allegation of sexual harassment," Schumer added, echoing a call made earlier Thursday by Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky.

Schumer's comments came hours after Leeann Tweeden, a Los Angeles-based reporter, alleged that Franken kissed her without her permission during a USO tour in 2006. Tweeden also released a picture from the trip in which Franken is shown smiling while grabbing her breasts as she appears to be asleep.