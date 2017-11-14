Expand / Collapse search
Jeff Sessions on Roy Moore accusers: 'I have no reason to doubt these young women'

Attorney General Jeff Sessions said he has “no reason to doubt” the women who accused Roy Moore of sexual misconduct when they were teenagers and he was in his 30s.

“I have no reason to doubt these young women,” Sessions told lawmakers Tuesday during testimony before the House Judiciary Committee.

Four women came forward and said Moore pursued romantic and sexual relations with them when they were between the ages of 14 and 18. Moore was in his 30s at the time.

One woman, Leigh Corfman, said Moore initiated sexual contact with her when she was 14, though they did not have sexual intercourse. The other three women said Moore dated them when they were between the ages of 16 and 18.

