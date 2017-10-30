Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2017 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

POLITICS

Read the indictment against Paul Manafort and Rick Gates

close
After months of investigation by special counsel Robert Mueller, a federal grand jury indicted Paul Manafort, Trump's former campaign manager, and his business associate Rick Gates on 12 counts in connection with Robert Mueller's probe into Russia's meddling in the 2016 U.S. election. Here's what happened.

Manafort indictment: Charges against Trump's ex-campaign chairman explained

After months of investigation by special counsel Robert Mueller, a federal grand jury indicted Paul Manafort, Trump's former campaign manager, and his business associate Rick Gates on 12 counts in connection with Robert Mueller's probe into Russia's meddling in the 2016 U.S. election. Here's what happened.

Former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort and business partner Rick Gates were asked to surrender to federal authorities on Monday.

Manafort and Gates were indicted on 12 counts, including conspiracy against the United States and conspiracy to launder money, the special counsel’s office announced Monday.

Manafort and Gates surrender themselves to the FBI in special counsel Robert Mueller's first changes related to the 2016 Russia investigation.

Read more at WashingtonExaminer.com