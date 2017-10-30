Read the indictment against Paul Manafort and Rick Gates
Former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort and business partner Rick Gates were asked to surrender to federal authorities on Monday.
Manafort and Gates were indicted on 12 counts, including conspiracy against the United States and conspiracy to launder money, the special counsel’s office announced Monday.
Manafort and Gates surrender themselves to the FBI in special counsel Robert Mueller's first changes related to the 2016 Russia investigation.