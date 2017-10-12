Samantha Power called to Congress to answer tough questions on 'unmasking'

Samantha Power, the former U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, is expected to be questioned on Capitol Hill on Friday by House investigators looking into the ‘unmasking’ of Trump associates under the Obama administration, two sources close to the matter tell Fox News.

The questioning will happen behind closed doors, and will involve House Intelligence Committee investigators. Some lawmakers are expected to be present.

Power is among the Obama administration figures who made requests to identify Americans whose names surfaced in foreign intelligence reporting, known as unmasking.

As reported by Fox News last month, sources have said Power was unmasking at such a rapid pace in the final months of the Obama administration that she averaged more than one request for every working day in 2016.

SAMANTHA POWER SOUGHT TO UNMASK AMERICANS ON ALMOST DAILY BASIS, SOURCES SAY

Two sources, who were not authorized to speak on the record, said the requests exceeded 260 last year.

Last month, a Power the spokesman provided this statement to Fox News challenging the claims:

"The anonymously sourced reports about Ambassador Power’s intelligence requests are false. Ambassador Power looks forward to engaging the bipartisan Committee in the appropriate classified forum."

Three of the nation's intelligence agencies received subpoenas in May explicitly naming three top Obama administration officials: Former national security adviser Susan Rice, Brennan and Power.

Fox News’ Catherine Herridge, Chad Pergram and Bret Baier contributed to this report.