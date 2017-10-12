Expand / Collapse search
Feminists tear into Women's March for having Sanders headline convention

By Alex Griswold, Washington Free Beacon
Senator Bernie Sanders (I-VT) speaks during an event to introduce the "Medicare for All Act of 2017" on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., September 13, 2017. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

Liberal women, feminists, and Hillary Clinton supporters tore into Women's March organizers on Thursday for their decision to have the decidedly male Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders (I.) headline their 2017 convention.

Tamika Mallory, co-founder of Women's March, said on Wednesday night that Sanders was the right choice to headline the first National Women's Convention in 40 years. Not everyone agreed.

