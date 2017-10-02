Las Vegas shooting: Politicians react to deadly massacre

At least 50 people were killed and more than 200 injured when a gunman perched in a high hotel room rained down shots on outdoor concertgoers in Las Vegas – in what is the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history.

Police identified 64-year-old Stephen Paddock as the suspected gunman, who was on the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay Hotel and Casino. Paddock was confronted by police and died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

The shooting began during what was reportedly the final song on the last night of the Route 91 Harvest Festival concert series Sunday night. Country music star Jason Aldean was performing when the gunfire erupted.

President Donald Trump tweeted his condolences to the victims on Monday morning. Here’s a roundup of how politicians have reacted.

White House

“My warmest condolences and sympathies to the victims and families of the terrible Las Vegas shooting,” Trump tweeted Monday morning. “God bless you!”

Press secretary Sarah Sanders also tweeted her support Monday morning.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with all those affected by the senseless tragedy in Las Vegas,” Sanders said. “We are with you.”

Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman

Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn G. Goodman expressed her appreciation for first responders in a tweet early Monday morning.

“Pray for Las Vegas. Thank you to all our first responders out there now,” she said.

Nevada Gov. Brian Sandoval

“A tragic & heinous act of violence has shaken the #Nevada family. Our prayers are w/ the victims & all affected by this act of cowardice,” Nevada Gov. Brian Sandoval tweeted Monday morning.

Nevada Attorney Gen. Adam Paul Laxalt

Nevada Attorney Gen. Adam Paul Laxalt said on Twitter that he and his wife are praying for the victims, their families and the first responders.

Reporter Michelle Rindels said Laxalt was expected to announce his bid for governor on Monday but has postponed it.

Nevada Sen. Dean Heller

Sen. Dean Heller, R-Nev., said Monday that he’s monitoring the “situation” and has been in contact with Gov. Brian Sandoval and Attorney Gen. Adam Paul Laxalt.

“Senseless, horrifying act of violence in Las Vegas tonight. Praying for all the victims & those impacted by the tragedy,” Heller said. “Thankful for police and first-responders on the scene.”

Former President Barack Obama

President Obama said he and wife, Michelle, are "are praying for the victims in Las Vegas. Our thoughts are with their families & everyone enduring another senseless tragedy."

Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer

“Terrible to wake up to the horrific news from Las Vegas,” Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer said. “Our community stands with Las Vegas during this difficult time.”

Orlando was the site of what was the deadliest mass shooting in U.S. history after a gunman killed 49 people in the Pulse nightclub in 2016.

Florida Sen. Marco Rubio

Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., said he was praying for the victims and first responders.

“I’m praying for all the victims, their families, and our first responders in the #LasVegas #MandalayBay shooting,” Rubio said in a tweet.

New York Sen. Chuck Schumer

Schumer, the U.S. Senate minority leader, said he was "deeply saddened for the people of Las Vegas and the country."

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio

“No words can possibly describe what happened in Las Vegas last night,” New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said. “New York City's prayers are with the victims and the first responders.”

Ohio Gov. John Kasich

“Our hearts are heavy for the victims of the terrible attack in Las Vegas, their families and for all who have been affected,” Gov. John Kasich, R-Ohio, tweeted Monday.

Former Arizona Rep. Gabrielle Giffords

Giffords, who was shot in the head during an assasination attempt in 2012, said in a series of tweets that the Las Vegas shooting is a "grave tragedy for our nation."

London Mayor Sadiq Khan

“A deeply sad day for the city of Las Vegas. London sends our condolences to the victims and their families,” London Mayor Sadiq Khan said.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau

Trudeau posted a message of support that said "Words fail this morning. The friendship & support of Canadians is with the victims in Las Vegas & the people of the US."