Las Vegas shooting: Lawmakers condemn 'senseless' attack, thank police

Nevada lawmakers and other officials condemned the "senseless" and "horrifying" mass shooting on the Las Vegas strip Sunday night, which left at least 50 dead and more than 200 injured.

"Our communities are all in mourning as we try to understand this senseless massacre on the Strip,” Nevada Sen. Dean Heller said in a statement.

The tragedy unfolded when a gunman in a high-rise hotel room of the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino opened fire on concert-goers below.

“To victims, families & loved ones affected by this senseless violence in Las Vegas, Karen & I are praying for you & offering our love,” Vice President Pence said in a series of tweets. “The hearts & prayers of the American people are with you. You have our condolences and sympathies.”

The suspected gunman was killed by police. He has been identified as local resident Stephen Paddock, 64.

Heller, a Republican, tweeted that the killings were a “senseless, horrifying act of violence.”

“Praying for all the victims & those impacted by the tragedy,” he tweeted.

Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto, D-Nev., tweeted out information for those who want to donate blood for victims.

"Praying for all those affected by this senseless tragedy. Thank you to all the first responders. I will continue to monitor the situation," she wrote.

Pence and Heller also thanked police and first responders.

“To the courageous first responders, thank you for your acts of bravery,” Pence tweeted.

Senate Homeland Security Committee Chairman Ron Johnson, R-Wis., vowed Monday to help support the "federal role in investigating this attack and protecting against further threats."

"As Americans we must unite to defeat threats to our nation's security – both foreign and domestic," he said in a statement.