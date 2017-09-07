Ryan: 'I wasn't furious' at Trump's debt ceiling deal with Pelosi, Schumer

House Speaker Paul Ryan told Fox News' "The Story with Martha MacCallum" in an exclusive interview Thursday that he "wasn't furious" with President Trump for cutting a deal with Democratic congressional leaders to raise the nation's debt ceiling and keep the government operating for another three months.

Ryan spoke to "The Story" the day after Trump overruled Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., and Ryan himself to agree to the short-term debt ceiling increase, a position the Speaker had slammed as "ridiculous and disgraceful."

"I completely understand why [Trump] was doing what he was doing," Ryan told Martha MacCallum Thursday night. "I think you expect the president to talk to the other party. Isn’t it natural that a president should be speaking with members of leadership of the other party?"

Ryan also reacted to a Washington Post report that former White House Chief Strategist Steve Bannon had held informal discussions with Rep. Mark Meadows, R-N.C., the chairman of the House Freedom Caucus, about possible replacements for Ryan as Speaker.

"When I took this job at the request of our members [in October 2015], I knew it would come with lots of slings and arrows," Ryan said when asked about his position. "This is not something I’m worried about or focused on. I’m worried about getting our agenda passed."