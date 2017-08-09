AG for Washington, DC accepted excessive campaign donations

The attorney general for Washington, D.C. has repaid $3,500 to donors after accepting illegal campaign contributions.

WRC-TV was the first among local news outlets to report that District of Columbia Attorney General Karl Racine had received the excessive contributions toward his 2014 run for office. WRC-TV reports that law limits contributions at $1,500 for Attorney General candidates.

Racine told The Washington Post he takes full responsibility for the mistakes.

The Post reports that Democratic Attorneys General Association director Sean Rankin, a Racine campaign adviser, says the mistakes partly arose from a glitch in software used by the District's campaign-finance office.

Campaign-finance office spokesman Wesley Williams says that small variations in how contributors' information is entered could affect if the filing system alerts, but that campaigns are responsible for ensuring donations fall within legal limits.