Trump attacks Post story on Sessions, says 'illegal leaks' must stop

President Trump hit back Saturday at a Washington Post story that stated Attorney General Jeff Sessions talked to a Russian ambassador during the 2016 presidential campaign about policy issues and other matters, saying the "illegal leaks" must stop.

"A new INTELLIGENCE LEAK from the Amazon Washington Post,this time against A.G. Jeff Sessions.These illegal leaks, like Comey's, must stop!" Trump tweeted.

The Post reports, based on unnamed current and former U.S. officials, that Sessions, who was a Trump campaign adviser before becoming attorney general, had "substantive" discussions about campaign and policy matters with Russian Ambassador Sergey Kislyak.

The conversations were purportedly intercepted by U.S. spy agencies.

Sessions originally did not disclose his meetings with Kislyak and has said that he did not discuss such matters with the ambassador.