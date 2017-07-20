RNC raises $75.4 million so far this year

The Republican National Committee said Thursday it has raised $75.4 million so far this year, including $13.5 million in June.

"Our unparalleled fundraising success is due to our loyal network of grassroots donors all across America who support President Trump and our Republican agenda," RNC chairman Ronna McDaniel said.

"Because of the generous contributions, the RNC will continue to promote conservative values while bolstering our efforts to support, defend, and elect more Republicans."

RNC finance chairman Steve Wynn, a Las Vegas casino magnate, argued the numbers are a “testament” to GOP support for Trump.

"Month after month, the RNC continues to break fundraising records, another testament to the overwhelming support this Republican administration continues to receive from Alaska to Alabama," Wynn said. "It has never been more evident that Republicans are united towards a common goal of making this country great again."

