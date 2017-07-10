Trump nominates ambassadors to Italy, the Czech Republic

President Donald Trump has nominated candidates for two ambassadorial positions, according to the White House.

Lewis M. Eisenberg has been chosen to serve as the U.S. Ambassador to Italy, in addition to concurrently serving as Ambassador to the Republic of San Marino.

Stephen B. King, of Wisconsin, has been nominated to serve as the U.S. Ambassador to the Czech Republic.

TRUMP NOMINATES AMBASSADORS TO UK AND BELGIUM

Eisenberg is a co-founder and managing partner of Ironhill Investments. He previously worked as the Chairman of the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey for six years, the White House said in a statement. He was also employed as a partner at Goldman Sachs.

King previously investigated civil rights violations for the FBI. Earlier in his career, King had been named Special Assistant to the U.S. Secretary of Agriculture for liaison between the USDA and the Agriculture Committees of the House and Senate. He is a member of the Republican National Committee.