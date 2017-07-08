POLITICS
Metro removing ads promoting book by 'alt-right' provocateur Yiannopoulos
The transit system for the nation's capital region is pulling ads promoting a new book by right-wing provocateur Milo Yiannopoulos.
The Washington Post reports Metro is removing the ads after finding that they violate the system's guidelines.
Yiannopoulos is self-publishing the book, "Dangerous," after publisher Simon and Schuster canceled his book deal.
The cancellation came after a backlash to recorded remarks in which Yiannopoulos seemed to defend sexual relationships between men and boys.