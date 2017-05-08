Bill Clinton writing thriller with James Patterson

Bill Clinton is expanding his resume to include fiction writer.

The former president is teaming up with best-selling novelist James Patterson to co-write a thriller, "The President is Missing."

The book will be released in June 2018, the Associated Press reported.

Publishers Alfred A. Knopf and Little, Brown and Co. said the book is "a unique amalgam of intrigue, suspense and behind-the-scenes global drama from the highest corridors of power. It will be informed by details that only a president can know."

"Working on a book about a sitting president — drawing on what I know about the job, life in the White House and the way Washington works — has been a lot of fun," Clinton said, adding that he's been a fan of Patterson's "for a very long time."

Patterson called working with Clinton "the highlight" of his career.

