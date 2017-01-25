Trump court filing could be end of Obama overtime rule

The Trump administration on Wednesday indicated it would kill any chance of reviving former President Obama's expansion of federal overtime pay rules, with a court filing suggesting that it may withdraw a White House appeal of a federal court's invalidation of the rule.

"The federal government respectfully requests a 30-day extension of time, to and including March 2, 2017, in which to file its reply brief. The requested extension is necessary to allow incoming leadership personnel adequate time to consider the issues," the Justice Department said in filing with the 5th Circuit Court of Appeals.

It is highly unlikely the administration will support the rule. Trump's pick to head the Labor Department, fast-food businessman Andrew Puzder, has been highly critical of the Obama administration's effort.

"As with the Obama administration's other efforts to regulate their way to economic prosperity, it will not deliver as promised. ... Turning highly sought-after entry level management careers into hourly jobs where employees punch a clock and are compensated for time spent rather than time well spent is hardly an improvement on the path from the working class to the middle class," Puzder said in May op-ed for Forbes.