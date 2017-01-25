Politics

Cruz tweets 'proof' he plays basketball, wins brief social media spat

Texas Sen. Ted Cruz may have lost a few voters in April when he referred to a basketball hoop as a “ring,” but on Tuesday he may have won back some social media influence after a posterizing tweet.

Deadspin.com intended to poke fun at Cruz after a feature story in Politco revealed Cruz was trying to rebuild his relationship with some Republican senators by starting a weekly basketball game in the Russell Building.

Apparently, Sens. Tim Scott, R-S.C., and Marco Rubio, R-Fla., have joined him.

The headline of the Deadspin story read “Send Us Proof Of Ted Cruz Playing Basketball.”

Cruz replied to the story with a photo of Duke University guard Grayson Allen, who is arguably the former presidential candidate's doppelganger.

Deadspin replied to Cruz, “eat (expletive).” In turn, Cruz responded with a “Well that escalated quickly” GIF from the movie “Anchorman: Legend of Ron Burgundy.”