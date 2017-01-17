He donned the red power tie. She wore the shoes. Together, two Army band members did their best Trump impressions, as part of the official dress rehearsal for Inauguration Day.

“It was an awesome experience,” Sgt. Maj. Greg Lowery said.

Lowery and Spc. Sara Corry got the chance to play the part of President-elect Donald Trump and incoming first lady Melania, respectively, on Sunday in a start-to-finish dress rehearsal in Washington. They described the once-in-a-lifetime experience, in a joint interview Tuesday morning on “Fox & Friends.”

“I was really honored to be able to see it and have a bird’s eye view of what the president will see on Friday,” Corry said. She said it was her first time at the Capitol, calling it “incredible.”

Lowery said the two of them went through an interview process to get the gig.

The criteria were straightforward: “We were selected based on our height, general appearance.”

But he played the part.

One widely circulated photo shows Lowery flashing a very-Trumpian thumbs-up to the “crowd.”

“It felt right in the moment,” he said.

Since the pictures have made the rounds, Lowery said he’s heard from friends he hasn’t connected with in years, and his Facebook page has “blown up.”

The real Trumps, meanwhile, are making additional preparations for the main event Friday. Fox News can confirm that Trump has done a practice run of his inaugural address with a TelePrompter and podium in New York City, and there will be an underlying theme of “America first.”

Trump also plans to use two Bibles for the swearing-in with Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts: One family Bible and the Lincoln Bible.

So do the Trump “stand-ins” have any advice for the soon-to-be first family?

Recalling some trouble he had on the final step leading to the podium, Lowery said:

“Watch your step.”