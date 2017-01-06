While the Left and teachers' unions are up in arms over President-elect Trump's selection of Betsy DeVos to be secretary of education, one single mother who immigrated to the United States is defending the pick.

In a letter to the editor in the Arizona Republic, Maria Salazar writes, "DeVos' work helped low-income Arizona children access tax-credit scholarships. Nydia [Salazar's daughter] was able to attend a college-prep high school, graduate this year with honors and go on to college."

DeVos was chair of the American Federation for Children, a pro-school choice group. She's also financially supported several other school choice organizations.

Salazar immigrated to the U.S. from Peru. Her letter refers to individual income tax credits that Arizona gives to those who donate to nonprofit groups that give scholarships to students in need. As of the 2014-15 school year, 16,493 students got scholarships thanks to the tax credits.