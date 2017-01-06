Washington is gearing up for a big fight on immigration this year and the border lines will be drawn inside Donald Trump's White House. His incoming Cabinet offers the full spectrum of Republican views on the issue, and all will contend for the president's heart.

Trump was elected president on a promise to better enforce the country's immigration laws and build a wall along the U.S.-Mexican border to keep illegal immigrants out. It was part of his broader pitch to look out for American interests first, on everything from trade and jobs to foreign policy and national security.

"To all the politicians, donors and special interests, hear these words from me and all of you today," Trump said in a major immigration policy speech after winning the Republican presidential nomination last year. "There is only one core issue in the immigration debate, and that issue is the well-being of the American people."

It was one of the main reasons he won the election, advocates say.