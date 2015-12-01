Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton says Venezuela's voters should have the final say in their country's congressional elections.

The former secretary of state told the Atlantic Council on Monday that American voices should be raised on behalf of Venezuelan voters. She says President Nicolas Maduro's administration "has been doing all it can to rig these elections," pointing to the jailing of political opponents.

Clinton says she is "outraged at the cold-blooded assassination" of an opposition leader during a recent campaign rally.

She spoke as more than two dozen parties compete in an election that represents the stiffest challenge in 16 years for Venezuela's ruling socialist party.

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter & Instagram