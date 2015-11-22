Republican presidential candidate Marco Rubio unveils his first national television campaign ad this week, focusing on the terror threat of the Islamic State group.

The Florida senator appears by himself in the ad and says there is "no middle ground" in America's fight against IS because "these are radical terrorists who want to kill us."

He says it is "a civilizational struggle" and that "there can be no arrangement or negotiation" with IS, "either they win or we do."

The Rubio campaign says in a statement on Sunday that the 30-second ad will air nationwide, beginning Tuesday.

Rubio is in Iowa on a five-day campaign visit. The latest poll in the early caucus state shows him trailing front-runner Donald Trump, Ted Cruz and Dr. Ben Carson.

