New Mexico Gov. Susana Martinez has been tapped to lead the Republican Governors Association for the next year.

She becomes the first woman and the first Hispanic to lead the political organization dedicated to electing Republican governors across the country. GOP governors meeting in Las Vegas on Thursday voted Martinez into the new post. Her one-year term begins immediately.

The RGA has enjoyed tremendous success in recent years. There are currently 31 Republican governors, not including incoming Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin.

Martinez's new job served as a launching pad for ambitious Republicans in the past.

Former chairmen include Chris Christie, Bobby Jindal and Mitt Romney.

Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker, who recently suspended his 2016 presidential bid, was elected vice chairman Thursday.

