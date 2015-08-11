A Venezuelan court on Tuesday agreed to move to house arrest opposition leader Daniel Ceballos, who has been imprisoned for more than a year.

His attorney, Juan Carlos Gutierrez, announced Tuesday that prosecutors had given permission for Ceballos to be released to his home while awaiting trial.

Ceballos was removed as mayor of the western city of San Cristobal during anti-government protests last year.

Ceballos was arrested in March 2014 and quickly convicted on charges of disobeying authority for his refusal to remove barricades set up by demonstrators in San Cristobal. Although he completed that one-year sentence, he was ordered held while awaiting trial on more serious charges tied to his support for protests in the city, which kicked off a nationwide wave of anti-government unrest.

Back in May, Ceballos from behind bars won a primary in San Cristobal to stand as the opposition alliance's candidate in this year's legislative elections. Under Venezuelan law, a win in the general election could free him from jail because legislators receive immunity from prosecution during their terms.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

