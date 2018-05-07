Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2018 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

OPINION

Michael Goodwin: Trump is putting the US back on top

Michael Goodwin
By Michael Goodwin | New York Post
In this Oct. 11, 2017, photo, President Donald Trump speaks about tax reform during an event at the Harrisburg International Airport in Middletown, Pa.

In this Oct. 11, 2017, photo, President Donald Trump speaks about tax reform during an event at the Harrisburg International Airport in Middletown, Pa.  (Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

During a recent dinner, a liberal friend gave me a shock. “I didn’t vote for Trump,” she said, “but I have to admit I like that our country is on top again. I’m proud that we’re the most powerful country and that others respect our power.”

Hear, hear, I’ll drink to that.

It’s premature to declare the death of the foolish idea that America is in permanent decline and must accept a lower rung on the global ladder. But as my friend astutely observed, it is already clear that American Exceptionalism is making a comeback, and you don’t have to support President Trump to appreciate the benefits of his policies.

No rational American can oppose North Korea’s tentative promise to give up its nuclear weapons. Almost as important is the fact that Trump’s threat to withdraw from the Iran deal is leading Europe, especially France, to concede that the deal is flawed and must be toughened.

To continue reading Michael Goodwin on The New York Post click here. 

Michael Goodwin is a Fox News contributor and New York Post columnist.