Todd Starnes: Imagine the plot of Disney's next Broadway blockbuster if Planned Parenthood had its way

A Planned Parenthood chapter in Pennsylvania wants the next Disney princess to be a transgender union worker who illegally crossed the border to have an abortion.

“We need a disney (sic) princess who’s had an abortion,” read a tweet from Planned Parenthood Keystone’s Twitter account. The tweet was later deleted.

LifeNews first reported the disturbing item and snagged a screenshot. Also on Planned Parenthood Keystone’s Twitter wish list:

A Disney princess who’s had an abortion.

A Disney princess who’s pro-choice.

A Disney princess who’s an undocumented immigrant.

A Disney princess who’s a union worker.

A Disney princess who’s trans.

What in the name of Jiminy Cricket is wrong with those people?

"Today, we joined an ongoing Twitter conversation about the kinds of princesses people want to see in an attempt to make a point about the importance of telling stories that challenge stigma and championing stories that too often don’t get told," Planned Parenthood president Melissa Reed told USA Today in a statement. "Upon reflection, we decided that the seriousness of the point we were trying to make was not appropriate for the subject matter or context, and we removed the tweet.”

Conservatives and pro-lifers were outraged.

“Promoting abortion-positive messages to toddlers and school children (and their parents, family and friends)? Seriously?” wrote Michele Blood on Lifezette. “Let’s face it, folks: Planned Parenthood is essentially an arm of the Democratic National Committee at this point. It operates as a spokesagency for liberals who are OK with taking the life of the unborn merely because a woman may choose to do so or feel like it.”

Lila Rose, of Live Action, said Planned Parenthood Keystone's call to "promote abortions to impressionable little girls who admire Disney princesses is despicable."

"Planned Parenthood is pushing abortion on kids as young as possible, selling lies that abortion is something "good," empowering, and even noble," she wrote on Twitter.

How about a Disney princess who doesn’t try to cram pro-abortion propaganda down the throats of American children?

Imagine the plot of Disney’s next Broadway blockbuster if Planned Parenthood had its way:

Cinderella catches Prince Charming cheating on her so she gets knocked up by a Newsie and they travel South of the Border to get an abortion.

Wicked.