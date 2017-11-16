Sean Hannity: Liberal media finally sees Bill Clinton for what he is, 20 years too late

With allegations of sexual misconduct now swirling around U.S. Senate candidate Judge Roy Moore, the left and the liberal media are finally starting to take stock of their long-running defense of their favorite accused rapist and serial philanderer, Bill Clinton.

Consider the liberal publication “The Atlantic,” which has published a story with this headline and introduction: “Bill Clinton: A Reckoning. Feminists saved the 42nd president of the United States in the 1990s. They were on the wrong side of history; is it finally time to make things right?"

An Op-Ed from The New York Times ran under the headline, "I believe Juanita." MSNBC’s Chris Hayes tweeted that “Democrats and the center left are overdue for a real reckoning with the allegations against him."

“The accusers of Bill Clinton back in the '90s were never given the credence and treated with the same respect that [Moore’s accusers] are being treated,” CNN’s Jake Tapper said. “And I think that there is something to be said about how society has evolved since then but, in addition, it's hard not to look back at that period and think: you know what, the media treated those women poorly.”

Members of the mainstream media are actually starting to realize that what Bill Clinton did was beyond disgraceful. From sodomizing an intern to groping women to the alleged rape of Juanita Broaddrick, the allegations against Clinton have been known for years. Those of us who objected at the time were told by these same media outlets that all of this was his personal business. It did not “rise to the level of impeachment.”

The women were raked over the coals for coming forward. Some were even threatened by mysterious thugs.

Two decades later, the biased left-wing media outlets are coming to terms with what they said and did and how they covered it all up. Paula Jones, Gennifer Flowers, Kathleen Willey and several more women have all told how they were dismissed, smeared and left by the side of the road by the Clinton machine and the mainstream media.

To be sure, there was a reckoning in court. In 1998, Bill Clinton ended up paying Paula Jones $850,000 in an out-of-court settlement for her to drop her sexual harassment charges against him. And in a related case, Bill Clinton actually lost his license to practice law in Arkansas for five years. And we know Clinton was impeached.

But to the media, he remained a darling and a lovable rogue. What has changed? Well, maybe the media, like so many in the Democratic Party, is finally done with the Clintons. Maybe they want to look consistent when they go after Roy Moore, whose alleged transgressions pale in comparison.

Or maybe they finally realize how wrong they were to protect a predator, even at the expense of his powerless victims.

Nah, that can’t be it.

Adapted from Sean Hannity's monologue on "Hannity," Nov. 15, 2017