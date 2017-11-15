Expand / Collapse search
White House

Michael Goodwin: Jeff Sessions continues to prove he's Trump's biggest mistake

Michael Goodwin
By Michael Goodwin | The Wall Street Journal
Attorney General Sessions testifies that it 'looks like' there is not enough basis to appoint another special counsel to investigate the presidential election; reaction from Politico's Jake Sherman.

Why Sessions pumped the brakes on another special counsel

Jeff Sessions is a man in search of a banana peel. When he can’t find one to step on, he supplies his own.

Sessions is not a bad man, but he is a bad attorney general, as he demonstrated again Tuesday.

By writing to Republicans in Congress just hours before he was scheduled to testify that he was open to appointing a special prosecutor to examine former FBI Director James Comey’s handling of Hillary Clinton’s email case and the notorious Uranium One deal, Sessions primed the pump for a really big show.

Democrats arrived furious and Republicans gleefully expected an aha moment. Both came away unsatisfied and unhappy.

Unfortunately for Sessions, the old conceit in journalism — that if both sides are angry at your story, you’ve done something right — doesn’t apply to being attorney general. When nobody’s happy, including your boss, you’re failing.

To continue reading Michael Goodwin's column from the New York Post, click here.

Michael Goodwin is a Fox News contributor and New York Post columnist.