Michael Goodwin: Jeff Sessions continues to prove he's Trump's biggest mistake

Jeff Sessions is a man in search of a banana peel. When he can’t find one to step on, he supplies his own.

Sessions is not a bad man, but he is a bad attorney general, as he demonstrated again Tuesday.

By writing to Republicans in Congress just hours before he was scheduled to testify that he was open to appointing a special prosecutor to examine former FBI Director James Comey’s handling of Hillary Clinton’s email case and the notorious Uranium One deal, Sessions primed the pump for a really big show.

Democrats arrived furious and Republicans gleefully expected an aha moment. Both came away unsatisfied and unhappy.

Unfortunately for Sessions, the old conceit in journalism — that if both sides are angry at your story, you’ve done something right — doesn’t apply to being attorney general. When nobody’s happy, including your boss, you’re failing.

