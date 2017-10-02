The Las Vegas attack's unsung heroes - say a prayer of thanks for our first responders

Monday was a dark day in American history. The massacre of innocence in Las Vegas that left 59 dead and more than 500 wounded and injured at the hands of a shooter perched on the 32nd floor of a high rise casino hotel is a real-life nightmare that reminds us that there is “pure evil” in the world.

President Trump delivered a stirring tribute to those who perished as well as the unsung heroes of the Las Vegas massacre. First responders ran toward an active shooter situation that became a mass casualty event. As scores of terrified concert goers ran for their lives, police, fire, and other emergency personnel acted quickly to subdue the gunman and treat the wounded.

Today we should all stop and say a prayer of thanks for our police men and women - the thin blue line – who quietly and without fanfare, go about their jobs knowing that a tragedy may come their way at any moment. We’ve already started hearing the stories about the bravery of those who sacrificed their lives so others might live as concert goers responded to the call of their fellow citizens in need.

Sunday night unthinkable tragedy came to Vegas and our first responders, police, fire, and emergency workers, stepped up with extraordinary valor and their acts of courage saved lives. As a volunteer firefighter/EMT in Maryland for over fifteen years, I know that the scene from last night’s attack will be seared into the minds of the first responders for the rest of their lives. When these American heroes arrived at the scene, little did they know that they would be entering a war zone with a battlefield of dead and wounded. These first responders didn’t think twice, they went to work - just like they always do. These unthinkable images will have a deep psychological impact on the police and first responders who found themselves on the front line of terror. They deserve our deepest gratitude.

Now the doctors and nurses and hospital workers will work around the clock to saves lives and heal the wounded. Like New York City, Sandy Hook, Boston, Orlando, and others before, the Las Vegas community will rise to the occasion and come together. Americans from around the country will hold them up in prayer every step of the way. President Trump will do his part and lead by example as comforter-in-chief when he visits Nevada on Wednesday. His respect for the men and women of law enforcement, fire service, EMS, and hospital medical staff is apparent and that makes me very proud of our president.

These are the dark times when petty partisan politics and the left’s desperate assault on the 2nd Amendment should take a back seat. All of us should be reflecting about what is truly important in our lives and in our country instead.

When violent events take place, when horrific acts unfold in any town at any moment in our country, I am grateful for our everyday heroes, our first responders and leaders like President Trump and Vice President Pence who take time to honor their service.