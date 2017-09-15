Trump Train -- Calm down and stay on track

We’ve all had a friend attached to an insanely jealous mate. The boyfriend who freaks out because his girlfriend merely smiles at a handsome waiter. The wife who loses it because the husband double-takes at pretty girl walking by. It rarely ends well.

To my fellow travelers on the Trump Train: don’t be that guy/girl. When the MAGA-sphere overreacts the way it did this week regarding immigration and possible deals with Democrats, we lose credibility, unity, and ultimately threaten the very goals we all seek to achieve. We need to calm down, act like we won the mandate of 2016 (because…we did), and trust in President Trump.

Why should we trust in Trump? Firstly, because of the amazing results already delivered in just nine months. The economy accelerates with consumer confidence soaring, incomes finally rising apace, and stocks at all-time highs. The border, amazingly, is largely secured already, even before the big and beautiful wall is built, as illegal crossings plunge. And, perhaps the most important success of all, Gorsuch sits on the Supreme Court. We hope, and pray, that this president totally reshapes the court over the next seven years.

But, instead of gratitude for these accomplishments and confidence in the successes still to come, too much of the Trump Train expresses bewildered dismay at even the slightest disappointment with the president’s tactics. President Trump dined with Congressional Democratic leaders Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer and, according to them, reached a tentative deal on protecting DACA residents from deportation, without border wall advancement. According to the White House no deal has been reached, although Trump has clearly demonstrated a sincere willingness to play ball with the Democrats on this issue, just as he did on Hurricane Harvey aid.

The online assault from Trump’s own supporters was immediate and fierce. Breitbart called him “Amnesty Don.” InfoWars posted a headline “Top Republicans Call for Trump Impeachment.” OK, although I am aware of precisely one Republican calling for Trump’s removal, Ann Coulter who tweeted “At this point, who DOESN’T want Trump impeached.”

There are two crucial warnings here. First, the president has agreed to exactly zero so far. He is negotiating, which is the very skill which made him a mogul and will make him a historic president. Second, many of the screeching loudmouths on the right perpetually live for outrage and conspiracy. Controversy remains, quite literally, the very business of blusterers like Alex Jones and Ann Coulter.

I do, however, understand the angst of the typical Trump voter. Decades of watching Washingto, D.C., expropriate our prosperity and abuse our rights creates a natural suspicion, particularly when charlatans like Pelosi and Schumer participate in the deal. I also am admittedly puzzled at the president’s present tactics. While I, like Trump, want DACA protections extended, it’s also imperative that a deal involve reciprocity, hopefully in the form of Wall funding and the RAISE Act. But I am not freaking out, not playing the jealous mate who cannot fathom that Trump is talking to those Democrats.

I also realize that the Washington, D.C.-K Street-big government cabal has amassed wealth and power for decades. That beast will not die easily, and will not die in mere months. But die it will, and die it must! And I, for one, continue to trust in the one man capable of draining that swamp, Donald John Trump.

Steve Cortes is a Fox News contributor, former Trump campaign operative and spokesman for the Hispanic 100. For two decades, he worked on Wall Street as a trader and strategist.