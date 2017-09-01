An open letter to Antifa

The following in an open letter to the violent extremist group Antifa.

To the hatemongers of Antifa:

You’ve had quite a run spreading violence across our nation in the past few months. And while you claim your name means you’re anti-fascist, you’ve shown by your actions that you’re really anti-American and anti-freedom.

You’ve assaulted hundreds of President Trump’s supporters at rallies. You’ve vandalized property in the nation’s capital after the Trump inauguration. And you’ve gone on an arson rampage because you were upset that former Breitbart News Senior Editor Milo Yiannopoulos was supposed to speak at the University of California, Berkeley.

In Charlottesville, you arrived on the scene with clubs and shields, prepared to commit violence. Instead, your sick plans were superseded by the monstrous behavior of neo-Nazis, Ku Klux Klan members and other right-wing extremists as lunatic as you are. But they don’t have much of the liberal media working as agit-prop wings for them every day, like you do.

If there’s anything you Antifa members hate it’s free speech, the Bill of Rights and the United States of America. In this, you have a lot in common with the fascists you denounce, as well as communist tyrants.

Last Sunday, near your operational headquarters in Berkeley, you proved again that you are a nest of Marxist vipers. You went on yet another violent rampage, attacking innocent conservative men and women who were holding a peaceful rally.

That’s your modus operandi: intimidation of anyone you deem your enemy through organized violence. You believe you are always right, those you disagree with you are always wrong, and as a result you are justified in physically attacking them to shut them up.

You so-called anti-fascists are really nothing more than communists yourselves, aren’t you? I’m sure it’s no coincidence that your banner resembles the German Communist Party flag from the 1920’s.

No doubt you believe that you’re on a roll and that through further assaults and intimidation you’ll be able to change the political climate and remake our nation into Soviet American Union.

Nothing could be further from the truth. Here’s what’s going to happen:

Your group is going to be destroyed – either by law enforcement, or by average Americans, or by both.

At the end of the day, you will be piled on the ash heap of history with a myriad of other thugs, authoritarian movements and tyrants from the past.

You’ve had a field day picking on college millennials and unarmed reporters. You’ve cold-cocked Trump supporters with rocks and attacked conservative women with pepper spray. And all the while, local police were forced to look on helplessly, under orders from liberal mayors who support “the resistance.”

Newsflash for you: You haven’t actually met the real resistance yet, but with your determination for violence and bloodshed you probably will.

The real resistance consists of millions of veterans, patriots and hard-working Americans who are sick and tired of Antifa violence and suppression of free speech. Many of these patriots would rather die than let the Bill of Rights be trampled on and incinerated by domestic terrorists like you.

Of course, you could just stop being violent, stop suppressing free speech and go home. Then we could all live peacefully as free men and women in the greatest country on earth.

But history has taught us that people like you are not going to stop. Therefore, you’d be wise to heed the words of the Bible and Matthew: ‘Those who live by the sword die by the sword.”

You might want to put down your copy of "Rules for Radicals," take off your goggles and masks, and think about that.

More and more Americans are on to you. Despite your name, we know you are outlaws who embrace violence and hatred of America in the same way as the communists, the Nazis, Al Qaeda and ISIS.

Ray Starmann is the founder of US Defense Watch. He is a former U.S. Army Intelligence officer and veteran of the Gulf War. He was a contributing writer for several years at SFTT.org.