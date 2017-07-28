Hillary Clinton wants to tell you 'What Happened' in her new book which won't actually tell you what happened

The title of Hillary Clinton's memoir on her failed 2016 campaign for the White House has at long last finally been revealed, ending the suspense for left-wing policy wonks. Hillary has officially gone from "What difference does it make" to “What Happened.”

“What Happened” will chronicle what Hillary was “thinking and feeling during one of the most controversial and unpredictable presidential elections in history,” according to the synopsis released by the publisher.

The publisher goes on to breathlessly describe the tell-all: “Now free from running, Hillary takes you inside the intense personal experience of becoming the first woman nominated for president by a major party in an election marked by rage, sexism, exhilarating highs and infuriating lows, stranger-than-fiction twists, Russian interference and an opponent who broke all the rules.”

That’s right. Hillary Clinton wants to convince you she believes in rules. Sources who claim to have spoken to her people about the book say it’s a “bombshell” and say she blames her historic election loss on former FBI Director James Comey and, of course. the Russians. Will Hillary tell us the Russians parked a supersonic stealth submarine in Lake Michigan and cloaked the entire state of Wisconsin for over 100 days, preventing her from visiting the state once?

Hillary definitely won’t tell you what really happened. Valid concerns were raised about her health after she collapsed at the 9/11 Memorial in New York City, an event that she at first attempted to shield from the media. It only became a full-blown scandal when a private citizen with a video camera caught the whole thing and broadcast it on Twitter.

Hillary also won’t tell you that her campaign strategy was, in many ways, just plain dumb.

And she won’t tell you that Donald Trump simply outworked her by campaigning at a ratio of almost 2 to 1 in battleground states, as reported by NBC News shortly after the election.

“Over the final 100 days of the election, Trump made a total of 133 visits to Florida, Pennsylvania, Ohio, North Carolina, Michigan and Wisconsin,” NBC reported. “Over the same time period, Hillary Clinton visited the first five of those states a total of 87 times. She never traveled to Wisconsin during the 102 days between the convention and the election.”

What Hillary Clinton also won’t tell you is that Donald Trump was carried to the White House by 218 counties across the Rust Belt of the United States that had previously voted for Barack Obama’s message of hope and change.

After eight years, many Obama voters were left without hope. Nothing had changed for the better. Voters were now strapped with a financial catastrophe in ObamaCare and some fell victim to a ravaging epidemic of opioid addiction. Hillary Clinton was more interested in appearing with millionaire celebrities, while telling coal miners she was going to put them out of work.

Hillary may tell you that James Comey’s letter to Congress on Oct. 28,, which addressed the prior unknown existence of emails discovered on a laptop belonging to her aide Huma Abedin and Abedin’s then-husband Anthony Weiner (as part of an FBI investigation into Weiner’s underage sexting scandal), cost her the election. What Hillary won’t tell you is that just four days prior, news hit that ObamaCare premiums in 2017 would spike over 22 percent

The Comey letter certainly had an impact on voters, but it was prompted by a self-inflicted wound to a badly managed campaign and an email scandal that could have been avoided. However, when news of ObamaCare premiums once again spiking hit, Hillary was left flat-footed and without an answer.

Hillary probably won’t tell you about her former position that the Trans-Pacific Partnership trade deal was the gold standard in such agreements, as she did in her previous memoir. That left her open to a policy attack from Trump’s sweet spot, which left her speechless on a debate stage, other than to say that Donald Trump called a beauty queen “fat” 20 years ago.

Hillary’s support and then opposition to the TPP agreement was emblematic of her many flips and flops over the course of 25 years. These went from violent crime and bringing super predators to heel, to DOMA, DADT, RFRA and other acronyms that her husband signed into law that she no longer claimed to support.

Hillary won’t tell you that she had the lowest approval ratings of any presidential candidate in the history of the United States not named Donald Trump, but still was defeated by Trump.

“What Happened” is Hillary’s hubris, accompanied by a bubbling distrust among the public over the enshrined Hollywood-media complex. She underestimated an opponent she herself wanted to face off against and was a terrible candidate. That cost her a place in history.

You’re not going to get the real story of ‘What Happened’ from Hillary Clinton, because Hillary Clinton is what happened. You’re going to hear “Russia, Russia, Russia.” You can save the $25 and hear the same thing every day on CNN for free.

Stephen L. Miller has written for Heat Street and National Review Online. Follow him on Twitter at @redsteeze.