Michael Goodwin: Don't consider Trump a failure just yet

In good, bad and ugly ways, this week has been a revealing metaphor for Donald Trump’s presidency. The ObamaCare repeal efforts died a sensational death and the number of people known to have attended Donald Trump Jr.’s foolish meeting with a Russian lawyer increased to eight.

Also, special counsel Robert Mueller contacted at least one person at the meeting and requested an interview, according to the Washington Post.

Trump recertified the Iranian nuclear deal that he promised to tear up, and his proposed changes to NAFTA, which he once called “the worst trade deal maybe ever signed anywhere,” are so modest that Mexico welcomed them as the basis for negotiations.

On other matters, the economy is still grinding forward, the stock market is near record highs and, despite numerous hysterical predictions, Trump has not started World War III with a tweet.

Michael Goodwin is a Fox News contributor and New York Post columnist.