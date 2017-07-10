Expand / Collapse search
Todd's American Dispatch

Huckabee: The press has become the predator

Todd Starnes
By Todd Starnes, Fox News
Conway hits CNN's 'terrible' criticism

Former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee was a guest on The Todd Starnes Show on Wednesday - and he had some choice words for the Mainstream Media and the purveyors of fake news.

"The issue in America is not that the press is under assault. The issue is the press has become the predator," Huckabee told me. 

He singled out CNN contributor Ana Navarro who accused President Trump of inciting violence against journalists after he shared that now-infamous Trump/CNN/Wrestling meme. 

"Anyone who took that seriously, really does need some therapy – I’m talking months on the couch," he said.

Todd Starnes is host of Fox News & Commentary. His latest book is “The Deplorables’ Guide to Making America Great Again.” Follow him on Twitter @ToddStarnes and find him on Facebook.