Atheists: God and guns don't mix

A bunch of Wisconsin atheists are angling to stop the state of New Hampshire from holding hunter safety classes inside church buildings.

The Freedom From Religion Foundation sent a terse note to the state's Fish and Game Dept. the other day -- upset over a hunting safety class that was held at the Heritage Free Will Baptist Church.

The Freedom From Religion Foundation is a group of perpetually offended atheists, agnostics and free-thinkers based in Wisconsin.

They said they were contacted by a “dismayed” citizen who attended the hunting safety class. The class was co-sponsored by the church and was taught by the minister.

“We strongly urge the department, based on this report, to refrain from conducting any future workshops in churches,” read a letter written by FFRF co-presidents Dan Barker and Annie Laurie Gaylor.

The complaint involves religious flyers that were distributed in the class with prayers and information about church services.

“These proselytizing handouts are supremely insulting to non-Christians, and nonbelievers,” the FFRF complained. “The state of New Hampshire has no business holding workshops of vital importance to hunting safety that berate attendees as ‘sinners.’”

They went on to allege that holding safety classes in a church building “alienates non-Christian members of the public whose religious beliefs are inconsistent with the message being promoted by the church.”

I’m not quite sure why the atheists are so offended by a voluntary safety class held in a church and taught by a preacher.

The Bible is filled with all sorts of stories about hunting and fishing – but I suspect they don’t have so much of a problem with the hunters as they do the part about the fisher of men.

