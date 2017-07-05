Charlie Daniels: I'm disgusted with Congress because they're killing America

Country music legend Charlies Daniels wants to have a Come-to-Jesus meeting with the Republicans and Democrats in Congress.

“I am so disgusted with those people right now,” Charlie told me on the inaugural launch of “The Todd Starnes Radio Show.”

Charlie was in town to promote the release of “Ragged Old Flag,” a rendition of the old Johnny Cash classic that was released on Independence Day.

Charlie is fired up over political bickering and backstabbing in the halls of Congress and he’s fed up.

“All you guys in the Senate and all you guys in Congress stop and listen – we’re not getting a damn thing done – nothing,” he said. “You’re sitting over there – Chuck Schumer on that side – and you’re sitting over there – Mitch McConnell on that side and you guys act like you’re dealing with a devil.”

