Town stands up to atheist bullies, refuses to remove cross

It was way back in 1930 when the good people of Neosho, Missouri installed a giant, lighted cross in the Big Spring Park.

The cross, about 60-feet long, was the centerpiece of the town’s annual Easter sunrise services. And while the sunrise services ended many years ago, the cross remained.

Click here to join Todd’s newsletter: a must-read for Conservative Patriots!

For the past 87 years, not a single person in the community complained about the emblem – until last May.

That’s when the town received a letter from an out-of-town group of atheists, agnostics and freethinkers. They demanded the cross be removed from public property.

To continue reading Todd's column from ToddStarnes.com, click here.

Todd Starnes is host of Fox News & Commentary. His latest book is “The Deplorables’ Guide to Making America Great Again.” Follow him on Twitter @ToddStarnes and find him on Facebook.