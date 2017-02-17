Sean Hannity: Trump takes on the press and delivers devastating knockout

After endless attacks from the alt-left propaganda media, President Trump is fighting back in a big way, by calling out the press directly and setting the record straight.

In a marathon press conference, Trump turned the tables on the press and made his case that the media’s agenda-driven campaign to destroy him is dishonest. The event was supposed to be an announcement of his new pick for secretary of the Department of Labor, Alexander Acosta. But Trump had more than that on his mind. And by speaking on live television, Trump went over the media’s heads and straight to you.

“I'm making this presentation directly to the American people with the media present,” Trump said, “because many of our nation's reporters and folks will not tell you the truth and will not treat the wonderful people of our country with the respect that they deserve.

It got even uglier for the abusively biased alt-left propaganda media assembled in the East Room of the White House. President Trump, clearly angry at the media’s use of illegal leaks to make vague accusation his team colluded with Russia, administered a well-deserved pummeling.

“I'll be honest, because I sort of enjoy this back and forth, and I guess I have all my life, but I've never seen more dishonest media than, frankly, the political media,” Trump said. “I thought the financial media was much better, much more honest.”

President Trump also talked about the disaster he inherited from President Obama and the progress he has already made to address the nation’s problems – issues the press willfully ignores.

“I inherited a mess,” Trump said. “It's a mess. At home and abroad, a mess. Jobs are pouring out of the country. You see what's going on with all of the companies leaving our country, going to Mexico and other places, low pay, low wages, mass instability overseas, no matter where you look. The Middle East, a disaster. North Korea -- we'll take care of it, folks. We're going to take care of it all. I just want to let you know I inherited a mess.

“We've begun preparing to repeal and replace ObamaCare. ObamaCare is a disaster, folks,” he said. “It's a disaster.”

And he touted his progress in less than one month on the job.

“Jobs have already started to surge,” he said. “Since my election, Ford announced it will abandon its plans to build a new factory in Mexico and will instead invest $700 million in Michigan, creating many, many jobs.

“And one more thing,” he added. “I have kept my promise to the American people by nominating a justice of the United States Supreme Court, Judge Neil Gorsuch.”

President Trump defended Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn, who resigned from the post of national security adviser, and vowed to plug the illegal leaks coming from Obama holdovers entrenched in the government bureaucracy.

“How does the press get this information that's classified?” he said. “How do they do it? You know why? Because it's an illegal process. And the press should be ashamed of themselves. But more importantly, the people that gave out the information to the press should be ashamed of themselves.”

It was a historic beat down of the alt-left propaganda media, and they had it coming. It's refreshing to see a commander-in-chief who will fight back against all the dishonesty and smears to set the record straight with the American people.

Adapted from Sean Hannity's monologue on "Hannity," Feb. 16, 2017

